After two years of canceled flights and postponed itineraries, SUNY Oneonta students are once again able to travel internationally and take part in study abroad programs across the world this summer, with more set to leave in the fall.
Through the college's Office of Global Education, 12 SUNY Oneonta students completed summer exchange programs at the American College of Greece in Athens, Greece, including Alexander Ceacareanu of Oneonta. Ceacareanu is studying digital & studio art at SUNY Oneonta.
When not in class, the students went scuba diving, took part in a sunset meditation experience in Cape Sounion, went cliff jumping on the Greek islands of Hydra and Santorini, visited Poseidon's Temple and the top of the Acropolis to view the Parthenon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.