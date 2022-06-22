Haley Walcutt of Roxbury was recently honored for academic excellence at Hudson Valley Community College.
Each year, high-achieving students from the more than 80 academic programs at the Troy college are chosen for special recognition by their departments or by the college as a whole.
Walcutt was given the Dental Hygiene Professional Achievement Award which is awarded to a second year dental hygiene student who has embraced a philosophy of professionalism and demonstrated a commitment to patient centered care. The award is given by the Department of Dental Hygiene and Dental Assisting.
Cheyenne Haemmerle of Middleburgh received the Outstanding Senior — Social Studies: Adolescence Education Award and Elizabeth French of Mount Upton received the Biagiotti-Burton Endowed Award given to history and political science majors selected for their courage, honesty and community involvement, at the 2022 Honors Convocation at The College of St. Rose in Albany.
The awards recognize graduating seniors who have at least a 3.50 grade-point average and who meet other criteria specified by the departments in which they study.
Preferred Mutual Insurance Company in New Berlin recently announced its 2022 Foundation Scholarship and Irad and Jan Ingraham/James W. Honeywell Memorial Scholarship recipients.
Alexander Page, valedictorian of the Class of 2022 at Morris Central School, is the first place recipient of the Preferred Mutual Foundation Scholarship. He will attend Siena College in the fall where he plans to major in political science with a pre-law certification in partnership with Albany Law School. He will receive $3,000 per year for four years.
Natalie Segina, valedictorian of the Class of 2022 at Laurens Central School, is the second place recipient. She plans to attend Rochester Institute of Technology in the fall to major in biology and pre-health sciences. Segina will receive $1,500 per year for four years.
Memorial scholarships were awarded to Morgan Hodge and Ben Gorrell, graduating seniors at Unadilla Valley Central School. They will receive $1,500 and $1,000 each year for four years respectively. Hodge will study animal science at Cornell University and Gorrell plans to study diesel technology and dairy animal science at a SUNY school.
The Irad and Jan Ingraham/James W. Honeywell Memorial Scholarship awards UVCS seniors with a demonstrated record of strong community service and academic standing with scholarship support.
Scholarships are given annually to graduates of Delaware County schools in memory of James L. Knak, a 1952 graduate of Charlotte Valley Central School while others are awarded by the Ehlermann-Fedderke Descendants Foundation.
Students majoring in engineering receive the James L. Knak Engineering Memorial Scholarship. This year’s recipients include Ryder Albano, a student at Roxbury Central School headed to Clarkson University, Joshua Baxter of Dartmouth College, Catherine Jankowski of Clarkson University, Roger Newman of Penn State University, Brent Ogborn, also of Clarkson University, Kaleb Sovocool of SUNY Morrisville and Derek Stahl of Embry Riddle Aeronautical University.
The Ehlermann-Fedderke Descendants Foundation Scholarship was awarded o the following students. Emily Andersen, a student at Andes Central School headed to Elmira College, Rachel Blocker, University of Hartford, Eoin Byrne. a student at South Kortright headed to SUNY Morrisville, Olivia Harby, Boston College, Kayla Houck, a student at Downsville headed to Penn State University, Connor Joedicke, D’Youville University, Sylvia Liddle, a student at Delaware Academy going to Amherst College, Bryanna Meehan, a student at Roxbury going to SUNY Oneonta, Camille Mueller of Delaware Academy who will attend Wake Forest University, Stella Mueller, University of Rhode Island, Dylan Nealis, Colorado University at Boulder, Cassie Pierce, Wells College, Morgan Pierce, St. Bonaventure, Grace Rhinehart, Messiah University, Joel Rhinehart, Lake Erie College of Medicine, Christina Ritter of Walton Central School who will attend Middlebury College, Megan Shaver, Misericordia University, Alexander Taylor, Elmira College, Kayleigh Verspoor, Houghton College, and Emily Zukosky, Albany College of Pharmacy & Health Sciences.
According to a media release, awards for this year totaled $85,000.
