City of the Hills Sweet Adeline Chorus of Oneonta chorus members recently had their 2022 installation dinner. This was the first time in two years they’d celebrated this event together because of COVID restrictions.
According to a media release, Karen Adolfsen officiated in installing the following new officers to the board of directors, President Jan McGrath, Vice President Robin Medina, Secretary Dorcas Ross and Treasurer Sue Dana-Leviness. Connie Herzig and Donna Fornito were also named to the board. Recognized for their service as former board members were Colleen Keenan, Elaine Bonadies and Cindy Heaney.
Honored during the evening were Chorus Director Terry Hait and Assistant Director Jan McGrath. During the pandemic, chorus members spent many months practicing via Zoom, isolated at home. Hait was credited with persevering during the group’s many months apart as she encouraged all members to keep practicing the music and not lose enthusiasm.
The chorus is getting back up to speed and welcome any inquiries from other women who’d like to visit a rehearsal to see if 4- part barbershop style of singing appeals to them. Members learn new music from CD’s, therefore reading music is not necessary.
The group meets from 7 to 9 p.m. Mondays at Atonement Lutheran Church
Students of the month for June at Milford Central School are eighth grader Toby Cotten and ninth grader Scott Genardo.
