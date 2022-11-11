The following area students each earned an Award of Excellence at Western Governors University in Salt Lake City, Utah, based on what the university calls superior level performance in their coursework.
Education students Niki Dibble of Bloomville and Cierra Arnold of Otego and health students Katherine Hutter of Morris and Erin O’Leary of Oneonta.
Maya Powers of Worcester and Ashton Craver of Greene are among 12 Elmira College students who were recently awarded the 2022 Moser Freshman Prize.
According to a media release, the Moser Freshman Prize is presented each year to the student or students achieving the highest grade-point average at the end of the first year of full-time academic work.
The Prize was established by Raymond and Nancy Crane Moser, Class of ‘34, to acknowledge and support the academic tradition at Elmira College.
Jacob Sutherland of Sherburne was recently recognized for completing a silver-level leadership milestone as a member of SUNY Oneonta’s Leadership Education and Development program.
LEAD@Oneonta is a described as comprehensive leadership program based on research and guidelines from the Council for the Advancement of Standards in Higher Education.
All students may choose to participate in the LEAD program. it is designed to better prepare students for life after college by providing a comprehensive picture of leadership and the skills needed to be a good leader.
After silver, two more levels remain to be completed, gold and platinum.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.