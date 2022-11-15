The Rotary Club of Sidney elected the following officers at its annual meeting held Nov. 4.
President Dennis Porter, President-elect David Reynolds, Vice President Tami Hood, Secretary Jim Doig and Treasurer Judith Roldan.
Serving with the officers as directors will be Corbin Curley, Joan Hale, Larry Halbert and Sheila Paul.
The 150th annual New York State Grange session was held in Auburn from Oct. 21 to 25.
Grangers representing Otsego County as delegates were Barton Snedaker, Calvin Wilcox, Maryann Campbell and Barb Hill, all from Butternut Valley Grange in Gilbertsville; Tom and Pat Hornbeck from Colonel Harper Grange in Harpersfield; MaryAnn Whelan and Gail Lewis from Pierstown Grange in Cooperstown, and Irene Fassett from Springfield Grange who has been state pianist for 40 years.
Others attending were Susan Drake from Pierstown, Roberta and Roger Halbert, David and Sandy Stoy, Norman, Anna, Helen and Bruce Ritchey all from Butternut Valley Grange, and Tony and Doris Thayer from Colonel Harper Grange.
Anna Ritchey of Butternut Valley Grange was reelected president of the Lecturers Association and Pat Hornbeck of Colonel Harper Grange will serve as vice president.
