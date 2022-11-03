Amy J. Gardner of Oneonta, was recently named Hartwick College’s Outstanding Employee. The recognition was one of six 2022-23 Alumni Awards presented to graduates and faculty or staff for their service to the college and Hartwick community.
According to a media release, Gardner, a 1999 graduate of Hartwick, earned the accolade as someone who goes above and beyond their job to support the college’s Alumni Association.
In her role as nurse practitioner and director of the Perrella Wellness Center, Gardner is described as having been a voice of reason and source of comfort for students, staff and faculty throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. She has reportedly dealt with the pandemic with patience and grace, working nights and weekends to ensure Hartwickians are kept healthy and safe. Gardner is further described in the release as an invaluable team member and prominent alumna who serves students with care and consideration.
Jacob Aubrey and four other members of SUNY Oneonta's 2022 International Genetically Engineered Machine team presented their project in Paris while competing in the iGEM Grand Jamboree, an annual event showcasing the projects of more than 400 teams from around the world.
One of the only teams from a public liberal arts college in an event dominated by large research universities, the SUNY Oneonta team won a silver medal for the third consecutive time.
Aubrey, of Oneonta, is studying chemistry at SUNY Oneonta.
SUNY Cortland student Kathryn Hofmann of Oxford was presented the university's Irmgard Mechlenburg Taylor Award.
The endowment provides a $750 scholarship to be used for an undergraduate semester and is given to the student in the School of Arts and Sciences who earned the highest-grade point average among active members of the honor society.
The award is named for Irmgard Taylor, professor emerita of international communication and culture. Taylor was a longtime member of the Modern Languages Department and a charter member of SUNY Cortland's chapter of national honor society Phi Kappa Phi.
The following area students were awarded partial scholarships to Rochester Institute of Technology this fall to pursue performing arts.
Amaal Bahnas of Margaretville, a graduate of Margaretville Central School, a first-year student in biomedical sciences pursuing dance.
Miranda Fletcher of Cobleskill, a graduate of Cobleskill-Richmondville High School, a first-year student in the animation option - film and animation program pursuing vocal music.
Maxwell Collins of Norwich, a graduate of Sherburne-Earlville High School, a first-year student in the software engineering program pursuing acting.
Julia Rissberger of Oneonta, a graduate of Oneonta High School, a first-year student in the game design and development program pursuing instrumental music.
RIT President David Munson noted in a media release that the best students are students who are also involved in performing arts, which allow them to think creatively. The experience also gives students a leg up with prospective employers who seek the best, well-rounded candidates who can think creatively in a variety of situations.
A School of Performing Arts opened this year at RIT to offer non-majors in performing arts more opportunities to continue their performing passions in college.
