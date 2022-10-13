Dorcas Ross was named Member of Note for 2022 by the City of the Hills Sweet Adelines Chorus of Oneonta.
According to a media release, Ross joined the City of the Hills Chorus in 1998.
A past treasurer, former chorus president, present board secretary and lead singer, Ross is described as having immediately fallen in love with Barbershop harmonies and someone who always has the best interests of the Chorus at heart.
She is chorus pitch piper and for many years co-chaired the costume and makeup committee. Ross has also acted as Region 15 and 16 competition chorus liaison.
As further stated in the release, Ross has also stepped up repeatedly to maintain communication with members who are ill, grieving or experiencing unexpected trials in their lives and has shown herself to be an excellent example of a caring, dedicated Sweet Adeline.
Christy Aristhenes, a native of Oneonta is serving as president of the SUNY Oneonta Circle (chapter) of Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society.
Rudy Hess of Oxford was one of 16 students who took part in this year's GEOFYRST trip, an immersive outdoor experience for new SUNY Oneonta students.
According to a media release, pitching tents, cooking and camping, swimming, hiking, and seeing the geology of the Adirondack Region first-hand was all in a day's work during GEOFYRST (Geologic Experience Outdoors: the First-Year Regional Summer Trip), a one-credit pre-semester fall course exploring New York and the Northeast. Hess is studying Chemistry at SUNY Oneonta.
On Aug. 18, students dropped off their belongings for the semester at their residence hall rooms on campus, then packed up vans with gear and hit the road, returning six days later with observations, photos, stories and new friends.
Students were accompanied by lead instructor Dr. Keith Brunstad and assisted by Dr. Les Hasbargen along with three student mentors Nicholas Walters (Geology), Sam Martin (Adolescence Education Earth Science/Earth Science), and Samantha DeSousa (Meteorology), who took this course when she was an incoming first-year student.
A highlight of the trip included visiting Barton Garnet Mine on Gore Mountain, where the hardest, most rare garnet in the world is found. Garnet is the New York State gemstone, but most of the garnets found here are not gemstone quality, instead being used as abrasives in waterjet cutting, blast media, grinding and polishing around the world.
While on Gore Mountain, students also went on a scenic gondola sky ride to the summit of the mountain, which is 3,563 feet in elevation. They also visited Split Rock Falls and the Champlain Thrust Fault at Rock Point in Burlington, Vermont. On the last day of their trip, students stayed at the Thayer Farm Complex at the SUNY Oneonta Biological Field Station in Cooperstown, relaxing and preparing for the start of the fall semester.
The annual trip, which began in 2007 and is open to all first-year students regardless of major, is special for a number of reasons, Hasbargen said, including the fact that "the outdoors becomes our classroom."
Hasbargen added that, "It engages new students and fosters a welcoming, inclusive environment in which a cohort of students can build life-long friendships and connections," he said, "while at the same time exposing students to the outdoor environment through geology to gain an appreciation of how the Earth works. As always, I thoroughly enjoyed meeting and getting to know all of the students."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.