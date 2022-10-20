Students for the month of October at Milford Central School are Sierra Beecher, an eighth grader and Claire Rodriguez, a 10th grader.
Milford Pride Awards are presented to an MCS middle school and high school student monthly based on recommendations from faculty members.
Elmira College students Makenna Clark of Bainbridge and Maya Powers of Worcester were recently inducted into Phi Eta Sigma, the International Honor Society rewarding first-collegiate-year scholarship.
Logan Palmer, of West Winfield, a member of Western New England University men’s ice hockey team, volunteered at the Walk to End Alzheimer’s event at Holyoke Community College on Sept. 25. Duties included preparing for and cleaning up after the event, registering participants and distributing snacks.
According to a media release, the event raised $184,824 for the Alzheimer’s Association. More than 900 participants registered, including 144 individual teams made up of family and friends.
Tanner Sorbera of Burlington Flats was one of nine SUNY Oneonta student participants in the college’s first Sophomore Service Day event on Saturday, Oct. 15.
Students washed the outside of Main Street storefront windows with help from three volunteers from the college’s wrestling team. The event was the first service day specifically for sophomores, allowing the participating students to acquaint themselves with the community while making a difference.
Sorbera is studying criminal justice at SUNY Oneonta.
