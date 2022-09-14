Southtown Dairy in South New Berlin was named a New York Dairy of Distinction on Dairy Day at the New York State Fair in Syracuse. The farm is owned by the David Dickey family.
Two farms in Chenango County, Happy Valley Farm in Sherburne and Hanehan Family Farm in Mount Upton, were also designated Dairy of Distinction award farms.
The following area students earned the Award of Excellence from Western Governors University in Jersey City, New Jersey, for performing at a superior level in their coursework. Nicki Dibble of Bloomville, Miranda Blakeslee of East Meredith, Rebecca Johnson of Laurens and Katherine Hutter of Morris.
