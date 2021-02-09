Will it be love at first line or not?

It’s Library Lovers Month and there is much to love at HML. This month, as well as all year long, library staff provide services that reach the very young to the very old and everyone in-between. Our doors are open to all as long as you wear a mask!
Blind Date with a Book
This month, fall in love at first line with the Blind Date with a Book program. The books are wrapped and on the cover you’ll see the first line of the book. Luckily, none of them are “do you come here often?” Each book comes with a bookmark for you to rate your date. Did you love the book or was there just no chemistry? I can’t wait to read your reactions.
Bonus Borrows
In response to the pandemic, the library purchased more downloadable ebooks and audiobooks and even purchased a new service called Hoopla. This month there are more than 600 Bonus Borrows that don’t count against your limit of six borrows per month. Almost 5,000 items were borrowed last year with audiobooks and ebooks leading the charts. Don’t forget you can also read comics, and watch movies and television shows. Patrons also used Overdrive and Libby to check out more than 8,000 ebooks and audiobooks. Of course checkouts of physical library material were greater than 58,000 but I’m glad we could offer digital materials especially when we were closed during the spring.
Take & Make and STEAM Ahead kits hit the mark
Since we can’t have in-person programs, we have a wide range of online programs and have distributed so many Take & Make kits that we know we’ve hit the mark. If your child is registered for Story Time, they can pick up an activity kit that correlates with the theme of the virtual program. It’s fun to get a surprise package each week and to share a hands-on activity with your peers. In the past, the Friends of HML sponsored the Art Cart at the library. It was so popular that we’ve created Take & Make craft kits that are free for the taking and give kids the opportunity to explore a variety of creative art projects. For the techies, we provide STEAM Ahead To-Go kits. These will contain fun projects like paper circuit cards, Lego Robotics remote coding, bath bombs, and more. We offer monthly Take & Make kits for adults too. There’s something for everyone.
