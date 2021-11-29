Winners note what books can do

The National Book Awards ceremony held online this year had a host of great speakers. Famed librarian Nancy Pearl received the Literarian Award for Outstanding Service to the American Literary Community. She thanked her childhood librarian, Frances Whitehead, for giving her the world through books.
The Medal for Distinguished Contribution to American Letters was presented to Karen Tei Yamashita by Pulitzer Prize winner Viet Thanh Nguyen. The new executive director said, “We need books, and the deep thinking, learning, and empathy that reading brings. Books can open minds, and that’s why books can be challenging, and why books are currently being challenged.”
In the Young People’s Literature category, Malinda Lo won with “Last Night at the Telegraph Club.” Lo remembered when her first novel was published in 2009 that only 27 young adult books were released that had LGBTQ characters or issues. This year, hundreds of LGBTQ books have been published and unfortunately, opposition to these books has grown. She pleaded for support to keep the stories on the shelf. Finalists in this category were “The Legend of Auntie Po” by Shing Yin Khor, “Too Bright to See” by Kyle Lukoff, “Revolution in Our Time: The Black Panther Party’s Promise to the People” by Kekla Magoon, and “Me (Moth)” by Amber McBride.
The winner of the Fiction category was “Hell of a Book” by Jason Mott. It’s about a black author who sets out on a cross-country publicity tour to promote his bestselling novel. The characters include Soot, a young black boy living in a rural town from the past, and The Kid, a possibly imaginary child who appears to the author during the tour. The characters’ stories build and converge to a final twist that would be ideal for a book club discussion. Finalists were “Cloud Cuckoo Land” by Anthony Doerr, “Matrix” by Lauren Groff, “Zorrie” by Laird Hunt, and “The Prophets” by Robert Jones Jr.
The Nonfiction winner was “All That She Carried: The Journey of Ashley’s Sack, a Black Family Keepsake” by Tiya Miles. This story is one of resilience and love passed down through generations of women against steep odds. It honors the creativity and resourcefulness of people who preserved family ties even when official systems refused to do so. Finalists were “A Little Devil in America: Notes in Praise of Black Performance” by Hanif Abdurraqib, “Running Out: In Search of Water on the High Plains” by Lucas Bessire, “Tastes Like War” by Grace M. Cho, and “Covered with Night: A Story of Murder and Indigenous Justice in Early America” by Nicole Eustace.
The winner of the Poetry category was “Floaters” by Martin Espada. Espada’s collection of poems is a masterfully crafted set of narratives based on protest, grief and love that will stir your social consciousness. Finalists were“What Noise Against the Cane” by Desiree C. Bailey, “Sho” by Douglas Kearney, “A Thousand Times You Lose Your Treasure” by Hoa Nguyen, and “The Sunflower Cast a Spell to Save Us from the Void” by Jackie Wang.
