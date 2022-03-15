The Summer Reading Program is a yearly staple at Huntington Memorial Library.
Each year has its own theme and 2022 is no different. Our “Oceans of Possibilities” summer will focus on local waters, oceans, sea and lake creatures, and most definitely pirates!
Reading and Activity Missions will make a comeback this year through our new Summer Reading Tracking Program — Beanstack.
Beanstack will help participants track their reading online or through the Beanstack app with new and fun added elements like reading leaderboards between friends, personalized book recommendations, minute trackers, and more!
With each new milestone met, participants will receive a badge, prize and raffle ticket toward two grand prize baskets.
Our summer reading kick-off is planned for 5:30 p.m. Friday, June 24, in Huntington Park.
We hope to see you all there in the warm summer sunshine.
Kathryn Prada is youth librarian at Huntington Memorial Library in Oneonta.
