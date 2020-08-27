Two town of Worcester fire departments received a total of more than $100,000 in federal funds, U.S. Rep. Antonio Delgado announced in a media release Thursday, Aug. 27.
These grants, awarded through the Department of Homeland Security's Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program, include $76,190.48 for Worcester Hose Company and $24,376.19 for East Worcester Hose Co. 1.
The Worcester Hose Company’s grant will allow the station to install a Source Capture Exhaust Removal System. The East Worcester Hose Co. 1 will use the funds to purchase a gas detection monitor, two thermal imaging cameras, a hose and a master steam nozzle, the release said.
“The Worcester Hose Company is pleased to receive a fire grant for installation of a Source Capture Exhaust Removal System in our station. The addition of this system will greatly reduce vehicle exhaust exposure to our firefighters and EMS personnel in the station,” said Worcester Chief Jim Empie in the release. “Firefighters have a 15% higher risk than the general population to contract cancer from this carcinogen.
