Year under review; feedback wanted

Library programs have come to an end for 2020 and the program staff and I always gather to discuss what worked and what didn’t and to plan for the coming year. I invite you to send us your feedback by using the suggestion form on our website: https://hmloneonta.org/suggestions/
We learned that people are tired of screen time. At the beginning of the pandemic, families flocked to online story times as a way to connect. We saw fewer and fewer participants as the year dragged on.
Adult programs, on the other hand, maintained a steady level of participation. These programs are not held with the same frequency as children’s programs so it may not have felt as overwhelming. Even by the middle of summer, we noticed people stopped attending online programs. But the screen-free summer reading activities were very popular. Yes, you had to log onto READsquared to access the directions and earn points, but the emphasis was on hands-on activities and that’s exactly what everyone was looking for. That said, many of the online family story times were extremely well attended so special occasion programs will be emphasized next year.
The Pumpkin Glow was a special event and many people came to stroll through the Huntington Park to view the jack-o-lanterns. It was a great way to safely participate in a real life program.
Some day we will be able to join together again to pursue the many lifelong learning opportunities that the library offers. Until then, please let us know what we can do to provide service.
The library building was closed Monday, Dec. 21. It will also be closed Tuesday and Wednesday, Dec. 22 and 23, and Saturday, Dec. 26. However, curbside pick-up will be available on those days. Patrons will be notified when their holds are available so they may enter the library vestibule, ring the doorbell and wait for their materials to be placed on the small table for a contact-free transaction. Thank you for your patience as we navigate uncharted waters.
The library will be closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, Dec. 24 and 25. Visit hmloneonta.org for more information.
