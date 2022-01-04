Year's bright spots, struggles noted

If I had to sum up 2021, it would be that it was a year I’d like to forget. However, there were a few bright spots.
In January, the library staff had a COVID outbreak. A few staff members tested positive and others were out sick, necessitating closing the library. We struggled through the month and were finally able to resume COVID-normal services. The vaccine roll-out began and libraries were excluded from all information. We weren’t considered an educational institution and we weren’t included in the retail business group either. It wasn’t too surprising since Gov. Andrew Cuomo had regularly cut library budgets which leads me to believe he doesn’t value them. But we did have to submit a Pandemic Response Plan and a Cluster Action Plan to the state. On a positive note, the Huntington Park design plans had been reviewed by the Library Board and a new long-range plan for the library was adopted.
In February, the library received a grant to digitize old copies of The Daily Star newspaper. It’s a wonderful addition to the local history collection that allows people to do research from the comfort of their own homes. The Annual Report was also submitted to state Department of Education that summarizes program activity, circulation statistics and financial information to name just a few of its sections.
In March, the repair of the historic fence that surrounds the park was almost complete. It would take the rest of the year and into the next to replace the finials and ball caps. The Park design was updated to better reflect the funding for the project. The delay pushed back the start date but at this point we had no idea how much longer it would take.
In April, the board approved the vaccination leave policy and the updated Temporary Safety Practices Policy. We also adopted a policy that gave paid leave for employees to get vaccinated. The Park Project had stalled out. Since the beginning of COVID, library fines had been waived and the board adopted a “fine optional” policy. Patrons could pay a fine if they wanted to, but we could waive the fine with no strings attached.
In May, library staff planned for the Summer Reading Program that wouldn’t break safety protocols but would still enrich the lives of the community. The Kick-off event in June felt like a reunion. We held it in the park and I’ve never been so glad to see familiar faces. The bid package for the park project was still not finalized but I worked to get another round of funding from the NYS OPRHP for Phase 2 of the project.
In July, the Summer Reading Program was in full swing and plans began for an in-person Centennial Celebration. We held the celebration in August and also received a winning bid for the Park Project! Unfortunately, Otsego County entered into a substantial risk category for COVID transmission and the library began requiring masks again.
In September, we gladly welcomed two local contractors to begin the Park Project. They’ve been great to work with and I can tell they have a genuine interest in improving the park. A grant was written to the NYS Library Construction Aid Fund to restore the historic stone wall on Chestnut Street and to repair the entry steps. Butler, Rowland, Mays Architects completed the building assessment so plans could be made for long-term maintenance of the building. A presentation was given to the town board asking for more funding that better reflects town usage.
October was a busy administrative month with many forms getting submitted to the NYS OPRHP for the park project. The ball caps for the fence that were stuck on a container ship in the Pacific Ocean for months finally arrived but were twice the size we ordered! Ground was broken in the park and I never knew how a few holes could make me so happy. November followed suit.
In December we were notified that we would be awarded another grant from NYS OPRHP for Phase 2 of the Park Project. We held the last of the photography classes for the year and are so grateful for the donation from the Bakers that has made these programs possible. We’ve been busily training the newest clerks and plan to have evening open hours again beginning Monday, Jan. 24.
Throughout the year, library services have shifted, changed, then modified again. We’ve had a complete turnover of library clerks, hired some great new talent and tried our best to provide programs that continue to bring the library outside of our walls. The biggest successes have been Story Time in the Park, Virtual Book Club, photography classes online and Take & Make kits. We’re pleased to continue to fulfill our mission and hope that 2022 brings back the very important in-person contact again.
Library Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday.
Tina Winstead is director of Huntington Memorial Library in Oneonta. Her column appears in the community section of The Daily Star every Tuesday. Her columns may also be found online at www.thedailystar.com/community/library_corner.
