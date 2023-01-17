The Downsville Fire District board did not ensure purchases were made using the department's procurement policy, a state comptroller's audit said.
Auditors checked the department's financial records from Jan. 1, 2021 through June 30, 2022 and found the following:
According to the audit, fire district boards are required to adopt written procurement policies and procedures governing all purchases of goods and services that are not subject to competitive bidding.
Auditors looked at 18 purchases, including fuel oil, legal services, printers, vehicle repair and painting and roofing materials, totaling $58,117, which was 11% of the purchases totaling $538,500 the district made during the timeframe, the audit said. Auditors found "none of the purchases complied with the procurement policy, as there was no documentation officials obtained the required number of quotes."
The audit said the fire district's board chairman and treasurer told auditors "they checked prices for the printers, folding cart and rock salt spreader, but did not keep any documentation to support those quotes. They also told us that due to the rural location of the District, they have difficulty finding vendors, so once they find one that they are satisfied with they continue using them. However, we identified instances where alternate vendors were available but were not reviewed when comparing quotes for purchases."
Auditors also reviewed 75 claims totaling $54,634 (10%), out of the disbursements and found seven claims, totaling $2,125, were paid prior to approval. These claims included payments for oxygen tank and valve rentals, garbage removal, snow plowing and furnace repair, the audit said. The chairman and treasurer said the claims were paid prior to the next meeting to avoid late fees. The audit said the purchases were approved at the following meeting.
The district used a debit card for 44 transactions, totaling $8,346, the audit said. Using a debit card "poses a significant risk because the card is directly linked to the District’s bank account and funds are immediately deducted," the audit said. "These types of purchases do not allow for the required Board audit of claims prior to the disbursement of funds."
Auditors recommended the district ensure the procurement policy is adhered to, audit and approve all claims prior to payment and discontinue using the debit card.
In a letter of response, Downsville Fire District Chairman Brian Murphy said the district updated its procurement policy at the Aug. 15, meeting and had the district's treasurer apply for a credit card on behalf of the district. The letter also said the district will authorize the treasurer to make payment on utility accounts and contracted services that have been approved for purchase when bills have a due date prior to the meeting date.
