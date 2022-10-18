A recent state Comptroller’s audit of the Fly Creek Fire District revealed the district needs more oversight of its finances.
Auditors examined district paperwork from Jan. 1, 2021 through April 30, 2022 to determine if the non-payroll disbursements were supported for proper district purposes and if the board solicited bids on some products.
Auditors reviewed 111 canceled checks totaling $47,428 and all five electronic payments totaling $238 and determined they went to proper district purposes and were audited prior to payment, the audit said. Auditors also reviewed all three withdrawals totaling $235,000 and the only check made payable to “cash” totaling $150,000 and determined that they were appropriately deposited into other district bank accounts, essentially acting as bank transfers, the audit said.
While the money was all accounted for, auditors told the district personnel more oversight of the treasurer and financial records needs to take place. The audit recommended the district execute mitigating controls over the treasurer’s disbursements duties, including having someone review bank statements and canceled check images. The district should also perform an annual audit of the treasurer’s records, the audit said.
Auditors also examined whether the district sought competitive bids for products and whether there was a written procurement policy, the audit said. According to the audit, the district’s procedure is to require bids on any purchase that exceeds $500. Auditors reviewed 17 disbursements, totaling $53,425, which were greater than $1,000, the audit said. “District officials could not demonstrate that they sought competition for any of these disbursements,” the audit said. Some of the disbursements included $28,152 for insurance, $7,927 for heating oil, $2,244 for ambulance tires, $1,025 for a fire extinguisher and $1,013 for truck repairs, the audit said.
According to the audit, board members said they were unaware that a written procurement policy was required and did not ensure that competition was sought prior to approving purchases.
Auditors recommended the district draft a written procurement policy and ensure competitive bids are solicited.
In a letter of response, Joan Kegelman, chair of the board of directors, said the district agrees with the report and will write a corrective action plan to address the key findings of the audit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.