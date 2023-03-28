COOPERSTOWN — The Otsego Dance Society will resume its 2023 season on Friday, March 31, at the Presbyterian Church in Cooperstown. Music will be provided by George Wilson and Alan Thomson. The caller will be Ted Crane.
According to a media release, Wilson, a Northeast fiddler and multi-instrumentalist, is strongly influenced by Cape Breton and French Canadian styles. He has been providing music at contradances since the late 1970s.
Thomson, a pianist, frequently performs a variety of musical genre at contradances, concerts and festivals.
Crane has been calling and organizing contradances for more than 40 years, combining a dry New England style with patter, song and occasionally percussion on his bodhran. Based in Ithaca, he leads dances at festivals and fairs, Civil War reenactments, and community dances throughout the northeast and Atlantic coast.
Contradancing is described as a fun, social activity and great exercise. All ages are welcome. No dance partner or experience is needed since the caller teaches each dance. Those who arrive at 7:15 p.m. will receive a brief introduction to some basic steps.
Masks are optional and all local COVID rules will be followed. Refreshments will be provided by dancers and should be individually wrapped or packaged. Water will be available but bringing one’s own water bottle is recommended.
Dancing will begin at 7:30 and continue until 10:30 p.m. with a short break for refreshments.
The suggested donation is $10 for adults, $5 for students and teenagers and free for children 12 and younger, with a maximum of $25 per family. The Presbyterian Church is on the corner of Pioneer and Elm streets.
Call 607-965-8232, 607-547-8164, visit ww.otsegodancesociety.weebly.com or find the group on Facebook for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.