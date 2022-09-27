A Cooperstown native is among 14 new members of the Colgate College Athletics Hall of Honor.
According to a media release from the college, this year’s lineup of inductees features eight men and six women who have together accumulated 31 conference championships across 21 sports during their Colgate careers. This year’s group brings the Hall of Honor membership to 262 honorees.
After a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Hall of Honor ceremony returned in person on Saturday, Sept. 24, as part of Homecoming Weekend.
Seth Schaeffer, a 1998 Colgate graduate, was cited in the release as "one of Colgate’s greatest shooters from beyond the arc." He finished his career ranked first all-time in 3-point field goals made (266), first in 3-point field goals attempted (711), and ninth in career points (1,291).
He earned Second Team All-Patriot League and the program’s Jack Bruen Most Improved Award in 1996. During the 1997-98 season, he led the Raiders in points with 492 (17.6 points per game), on his way to being named First Team All-Patriot League and NABC Second-Team All-District. He also earned team MVP and the Jack Mitchell Award, given to the senior player who combines the best of the athletic and academic worlds. Outside of the classroom, he was a member of Colgate’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee from 1996-98 and served as the president during his final year. Schaeffer was also a student representative on the NCAA Certification steering committee in 1998, the release said.
Hall of Honor inductions take place every two years to recognize individuals who have made outstanding contributions to Colgate Athletics. The Hall of Honor's purpose is "to perpetuate the memory of those who have brought distinction, honor, and excellence to Colgate Athletics," according to the release.
“It is an honor and a delight to welcome this distinguished class of inductees to the Hall of Honor this fall,” Colgate’s Vice President and Director of Athletics Dr. Nicki Moore said. “Each inductee has made a remarkable impact on their sport, athletics at Colgate, and our university. These former student-athletes, coaches, and administrators represent excellence in every field and every arena.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.