COOPERSTOWN — Two exhibits are set to open with a front porch reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 8, at Cooperstown Art Association at 22 Main St. in Cooperstown.
According to a media release, “The Color of Light” by Helene K. Manzo will debut in Gallery A and “Waiting on Dawn: First Light Animals of New York State” by Mike Reynolds will be unveiled in Gallery B. Both will remain on display until May 11.
Manzo’s paintings and monotypes in this her solo exhibit are said to move freely between the figurative and the abstract, capturing the movement of water, reflections of light, and colors as a counterpoint to the still forest around it.
Manzo is described as having a deep fascination with water, a recurring theme in her artwork which she sees as a powerful life force that is ever changing yet constant. This exhibit illustrates more than 30 years of her life as an artist.
Manzo is a founder and member of the artist co-operative Longyear Gallery in Margaretville. She is also a member of the Monotype Guild of New England and Center for Contemporary Printmaking in Norwalk, Connecticut. In the summer of 2008 she was awarded an artists residency at Platte Clove, a Catskills nature preserve in Elka Park. She has taught fine arts and is one of the highlighted artists in “100 New York Painters” by Cynthia Dantzic.
Manzo was awarded the opportunity to display a solo show at CAA by winning the grand prize of the 29th annual Regional Art Show in 2020.
The exhibit by Reynolds is a photographic collection of wild animals most easily observed in the hours just after sunrise. Some animals featured, such as the North American River Otter and Fisher are said to sometimes be very difficult to locate, photograph, and/or observe. All animals photographed were found in Otsego County but many animals can be observed throughout the Northeast and North America. The images were chosen because the animals featured are sometimes less visible to the casual observer. The collection is meant to show what anyone can see if they slow down a bit, wake before dawn, and enjoy the silence of early morning in the forest.
The amateur wildlife photographer and Cooperstown native resides locally with his wife, Marcie Foster and daughter, Adelaide Reynolds.
He began to find his love of photography after graduating college in 2009 and working at Hyde Hall. Part of his weekly tasks were photographing artifacts, collections and historic structures.
Most recently, as futher stated in the release, he has found a passion for wildlife photography, the peacefulness of the forest and reconnection to nature he enjoyed so much as a child.
Reynolds also enjoys bike riding and running his bicycle shop, Woodland Cycles in Milford, that he has owned since 2014.
CAA Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Call 607-547-9777 or visit www.cooperstownart.com for more information.
