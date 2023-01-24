COOPERSTOWN — Friends of the Village Library of Cooperstown invite the community to a month-long celebration in conjunction with National Library Lovers Month.
According to a media release, a book collection will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, at the Fair Street entrance to the village office building that also houses the library at 22 Main St.
Donated books to benefit the library will be sold during the Winter Carnival Book Sale set from 9 to 5 p.m., Feb. 3 to 5, in the village board room.
A mayoral proclamation and introduction to the library’s mascot contest will be held Thursday, Feb. 3. A contest to name the mascot will run through February. Submissions may be left in a designated box inside the library. The name will be announced on March 1.
Each week FOVL will also spotlight the following activities, events and crafts to celebrate at the library and elsewhere.
Feb. 5-11: “Get Crafty” Week with a “Create Your Story: Blank Book Project,” a Galentines Day craft at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 7; and a Make Your Own Valentine’s Day Card all day Thursday, Feb. 9. The “Create Your Story: Blank Book Project” is open to adults, young adults, and children. Stop by the library for a blank book to fill and return by Feb. 28, for display in March.
Feb. 12-18: “Get Moving” Week with a literary tour of Cooperstown and mindful meditation walk. The literary tour, planned for Sunday, Feb. 12, will begin at Pioneer Park for a stroll around downtown Cooperstown to hear more about local literary figures James Fenimore Cooper and Susan Fenimore Cooper. The mindful meditation walk will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, on the Village Hall porch and end at the path by the river.
Feb. 19-28: “Get Cozy” Week featuring a book discussion and screening of “Brooklyn” on Feb. 22, at the library; and school break week activities including a cardboard “Make/Do” challenge.
The Landmark Inn will donate a portion of its February booking proceeds to FOVL. Stagecoach Coffee will serve two limited-edition literary-themed specialty drinks during February, and Mohican Flowers will have a literary-inspired arrangement for sale throughout the month.
Visit www.villagelibraryofcooperstown.org for more information.
