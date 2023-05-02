Cooperstown Distillery has been awarded the highest honor with a gold medal at The London Spirits Competition, according to a media release. Cooperstown Distillery won for the Cooperstown Select Straight Single Malt Whiskey in the whiskey category.
An international competition, The London Spirits Competition seeks to highlight spirit brands that are not only of premium quality, but are consumer driven, the release said. Spirit quality, value and aesthetics are all taken into consideration during the judging process for the award. To earn a gold medal, spirits must score highly in all three categories.
According to the release, the The London Spirits Competition, held in London, England, is organized by the Beverage Trade Network. With judges who are leaders in the industry, these awards celebrate spirits that deliver value to customers, suppliers and the market as a whole.
Cooperstown Select Straight American Single Malt Whiskey is made from 100% local New York malted barley and aged in new American oak barrels before finishing in hand-selected ex-sherry casks. With rich notes of praline, candied apple, and burnt almond on the finish, this exceptional single malt rivals some of the finest Scotch whiskeys, the release said.
The Cooperstown Select Straight American Single Malt Whiskey is one of the Cooperstown Select brand offerings, which also include Cooperstown Select Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Cooperstown Select Straight Rye Whiskey, and Cooperstown Select American Blended Whiskey. “These exceptional Distinguished Whiskeys compare favorably to even the most celebrated names in the category and have won many prestigious awards in the industry,” said Cooperstown Distillery Founder Gene Marra.
To purchase the Cooperstown Select Straight American Single Malt Whiskey, or any whiskeys from the Cooperstown Select line, visit cooperstowndistillery.com/spirits/.
