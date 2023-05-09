To mark National Historic Preservation Month, Otsego 2000 will host the “Ask an Old House Expert” resource table at the Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 13, according to a media release.
Guests are encouraged to bring their own photos and Dr. Cindy Falk, a professor of material culture at the Cooperstown Graduate Program, will answer questions, ranging from the style of architecture and historical context to resources for more information. As an adviser to Otsego 2000, Dr. Falk has led numerous walks about local architecture and history, and more are planned for this summer, according to the release.
Also at the resource table, the release said, will be Otsego 2000 Executive Director Ellen Pope, who will have information on New York State Tax Credits available for people who own historic homes and barns. “Homeowners in historic districts may be eligible to receive a credit of 20 percent of qualifying expenses associated with repair, maintenance, and upgrades to historic homes,” Pope said. She said there is a similar tax credit for owners of barns built before 1946. “With the barn tax credit, it can be applied to work done in the last five years, and the barn does not need to be listed on the National Register,” she said.
According to the release, Otsego 2000 provides free technical assistance in applying for the Historic Home and Barn tax credits. To set up an appointment, call 607-547-8881.
Otsego County ranks fifth in the state for use of the Historic Homeownership Rehabilitation Credit and first in the use of the Historic Barn Rehabilitation Tax Credit, the release said.
The year-round Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, located at 101 Main Street in Pioneer Alley in Cooperstown, is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.
