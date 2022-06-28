The Cooperstown Food Pantry has a new executive director.
According to a media release, Will Kleffner will manage the day-to-day operations of the pantry, which serves people in northern Otsego County. He also will work with the board and “other key stakeholders” on various initiatives as the pantry is now an independent 501©3 corporation, the release said. Kleffner succeeds Mary Kate Kenney, who moved to the Ithaca area.
“I am absolutely thrilled to continue my involvement with the Cooperstown Food Pantry,” Kleffner said in the release. “I am truly honored to work with an organization that is so community-driven and led by such a passionate group of volunteers who provide excellent services and educational opportunities to our neighbors in need throughout northern Otsego County.”
According to the release, Kleffner is an alumnus of the Cooperstown Graduate Program, class of 2022. As a student, he concentrated his studies in nonprofit development and administration. He acted as student co-director for the New York State History Day contest hosted by CGP and SUNY Oneonta, and interned for the Delta Blues Museum in Clarksdale, Mississippi, The Museum at Bethel Woods in Bethel, and most recently at the Slate Valley Museum in Granville, focusing on grant writing and development. He also worked for the ARC Otsego as a direct support professional. He first joined the food pantry as a volunteer in January 2022, the release said.
The pantry, at 25 Church St. in Cooperstown, is open six days a week: Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursdays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m. until noon. Anyone in northern Otsego County in need of food is encouraged to call the pantry at 607-547-8902, the release said. Pantry volunteers will take orders over the phone and pack them for curbside pickup. Due to the size of the pantry space and the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, walk-ins to the pantry will be asked to wait on the porch, and food and supplies will be brought outside.
Visit cooperstownfoodpantry.org and the Pantry’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/CooperstownFoodPantry for more information.
