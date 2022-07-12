The Cooperstown Central School District has a new high school principal.
According to a media release from the school, the Board of Education approved Owen Kelso as the junior/senior high school principal at its July 6 meeting.
Kelso comes to Cooperstown from Ulster County where he most recently served as an assistant principal for the New Paltz Central School District, the release said. He earned a bachelor of science degree in elementary education and a master of science degree in special education from SUNY Plattsburgh, and a certificate of advanced study in school leadership from SUNY New Paltz.
“I’d like to extend my gratitude to Superintendent Sarah Spross, the Cooperstown Central School District and the Cooperstown school community,” Kelso said in the release. “It is an honor to be the Cooperstown Junior/Senior High School Principal. I look forward to many years of serving your children, teachers, and community.” Most recently, Kelso was responsible for assisting the principal in a high school of 720 students, the release said. He was responsible for supervising and conducting teacher evaluations, planning state test programs and implementing the Dignity for All Students Act, and oversaw student counseling and discipline.
According to the release, Kelso was selected “following careful review of the pool of qualified applicants as well as conversations with representatives from district teachers, staff, and administrators.” Candidates met with faculty and service unit members, a representative from the parent teacher association, board of education members and school administrators who provided feedback to the superintendent and board of education.
Spross and district leaders, including Assistant Principal Amy Malcuria and Assistant Superintendent for Business and Operations Amy Kukenberger, will provide Mr. Kelso with an orientation, the release said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.