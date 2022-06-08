About three dozen students and community members rallied for gun safety laws at the Cooperstown High School on Wednesday, June 8.
Sophomore Onyx Loewenguth said students had planned to march from the Village of Cooperstown Library to the high school to raise awareness of gun safety laws, but they couldn't get the necessary permits to do so, so they held a rally outside the school instead.
"We were all very saddened and scared after the last school shooting," Onyx said.
She said one day senior Grant Crowson "wore a homemade shirt that said 'ban bullets, not books' and I thought we could make our own T-shirts and sell them to make money and donate it to Sandy Hook Promise."
She said another student, Oliver Wasson suggested holding a rally to bring attention to how students felt about gun safety and school shootings.
"Everybody is tired of being scared," she said.
She told a story about being home sick in December with COVID-19, so her younger brother was in quarantine, and receiving a phone call from her older brother, who worked at Cooperstown High School, asking her where she was. The school was on lockdown because of a threat to other schools in Otsego County that locked down schools throughout the county. She said she told her brother where they were and "he hung up. I tried calling back, but couldn't get him." She said she then tried calling family members and other friends but couldn't get through.
"My first thought was someone had shot up the school," she said. "I sat in bed unsure what had happened to the school and worrying something had happened to my friends and siblings."
During the rally, Ava Lesko read the names of the students and teachers who were killed at Robb Elementary School in Texas and asked for a moment of silence.
She said after she heard about the shooting at Robb Elementary School, she thought "Oh again. That's not right. That shouldn't be normal. It doesn't happen in other countries."
Sophomore Riley Fillion said she is going to be a Rotary Exchange student in Thailand next year because "I don't feel safe here. Part of me being an exchange student is running away. Things need to be dealt with. It needs to be fixed."
She said Rotary asked her what she thought was the biggest issue facing American schools and she told them "school shootings. They all agreed and nodded their heads."
Also during the rally, two poems were read. Sofia Jones read Langston Hughes' poem "Kids Who Die" and Elena Meckel read an original poem about school shootings.
Elena said she wrote her poem for English class "a few months ago, before the latest shooting. It's a rage poem."
In her poem she was angry at "current politicians who value guns over children," and said children are angry that when a chip bag pops in the cafeteria they are scared it's something more.
Eighth grade student Rose Crowson said during the first lockdown drill in seventh grade the teacher explained why the drill was taking place; the main reason was that someone could want to harm, hurt or take their aggression out on students. "It's really upsetting that they can do that," she said. "There are useful reasons to have guns, but not to harm children."
After students spoke, some community members spoke up about their appreciation for the students holding the rally.
"Even though this is a small group, you're still doing something," Katie Coleman said. She said she found out about the rally on Facebook and thought it was "wonderful" that students were taking a stand. She said she hoped the students would keep organizing and contact their politicians about their concerns.
Cooperstown School Board of Education member Anthony Scalici talked about hiding in the hallways during elementary school in case of a nuclear attack but said that was much different than what students today have to face.
"We had our trials," he said. "Kennedy's assassination, race riots and Vietnam protests. What hurts me and angers me is that we have to see locked doors at the schools. It's infuriating that this distorts a child's experience of growing up."
He also encouraged the students to write letters to politicians explaining their concerns.
