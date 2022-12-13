The Cooperstown Farmers’ Market will host a special Holiday Market with 26 local farmers, artisans, crafters, and food producers from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec 20, according to a media release. The event will feature free mulled cider from Middlefield Orchard and live music. The Farmers’ Market will be in Pioneer Alley at 101 Main St. in Cooperstown.
“We are thrilled to offer another opportunity for the community to support local farms and makers,” said Otsego 2000 Market Manager Karrie Larsson, which sponsors the market.
In addition to vendors, Kurt Ofer will play Christmas jazz from noon to 2 p.m.
The Holiday Market will feature seasonal produce, mushrooms, meats, poultry, trout, baked goods, cheese, jams and jellies, mustard, honey, granola, coffee, spirits, and maple syrup. Specialty items will include art, plants, CBD products, herbal remedies, skincare, pottery, woodworks, jewelry, birdhouses, yarn, baked goods, toys, home goods, and chocolate. Gift certificates to the market also will be available.
Larsson said that the market, normally open on Saturdays, will be closed on Saturday, Dec. 24. It will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. New Year’s Eve, Saturday Dec. 31. The year-round market will begin winter hours of 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday through April on Jan. 7.
The market and Cooperstown Lions Club have partnered to offer SNAP Match. SNAP Match enables customers to double an EBT coin distribution with SNAP Match Vouchers.
