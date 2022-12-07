The Cooperstown Farmers’ Market will hold a special Holiday Market with 26 local farmers, artisans, crafters, and food producers from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec 20, according to a media release. The event will feature free mulled cider from Middlefield Orchard and live music. The Farmers’ Market will be in Pioneer Alley at 101 Main St. in Cooperstown.
“We are thrilled to offer another opportunity for the community to support local farms and makers,” said Karrie Larsson, market manager at Otsego 2000, which sponsors the market.
In addition to the vendors, there will be entertainment, as Kurt Ofer will play Christmas jazz from noon to 2 p.m., the release said.
The Holiday Market will feature seasonal produce, mushrooms, meats, poultry, trout, baked goods, cheese, jams and jellies, mustard, honey, granola, coffee, spirits, maple syrup and more. Specialty items include art, plants, CBD products, herbal remedies, skincare, pottery, woodworks, jewelry, birdhouses, yarn, baked goods, toys, home goods, and chocolate. Gift certificates to the market also will be on sale.
Larsson said that the market, normally open on Saturdays, will be closed on Saturday, Dec. 24. It will be open on New Year’s Eve, Saturday Dec. 31, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. On Jan. 7, 2023, the year-round market will begin winter hours of 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday through April.
The market and the Cooperstown Lions Club have partnered to offer SNAP Match. SNAP Match enables customers to double an EBT coin distribution with SNAP Match Vouchers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.