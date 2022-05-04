Cooperstown High School junior Sam Lowe was named to the third-quarter honor roll. Because of incomplete information provided to the paper, his name did not appear in the honor roll published on Page 6 of The Cooperstown Crier on Wednesday, April 20. The online version has been corrected.
CORRECTION
UNION SPRINGS - Leonard L. Beers, 90, formerly of Norwich and Otego, passed away Jan. 18, 2022. A memorial graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, May 6, in Evergreen Cemetery in Otego. Arrangements are with Lewis, Hurley & Pietrobono Funeral Home, Oneonta.
