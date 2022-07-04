In the article on page 1 of the July 2 and 3 issue about the archaeology dig, we misquoted Willa Ness. She found a biface stone tool and 390 flakes, which are biproducts of making stone tools.
Correction
- Vicky Klukkert
-
- Updated
