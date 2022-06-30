Due to an editing error, part of the front page cutline with the flags lining Neff Hill in Bainbridge. The cutline is as follows: From left, Sawdy and his partner Barb Butler stand with Garry and Joan Stevens, all of Bainbridge. The four lined both sides of Bainbridge’s Neff Hill with 1,028 American flags, spanning 1.95 miles, in observance of the Fourth of July. This is the fourth year the group does this, Garry Stevens said, adding more flags annually. Stevens said they spent roughly six and a half hours placing the flags, all of which have been repurposed. ‘The story is the flags; we’re just the vehicle. They’re all veterans that have served a tour of duty in a cemetery and were slated to be retired or burned,’ he said. ‘I always did the Flag Day (ceremonial burning) for the Sidney Elks Lodge, but it hurt my feelings, so I decided to get more use out of them. I don’t know any vet who wouldn’t do another tour of duty.’ The flags will remain in place through the July 4 holiday.

