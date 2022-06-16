The Eastern Otsego Farmers Market will be held in Worcester on Saturday, June 18. The place was incorrect in a Page 3 article in the Thursday, June 16 edition about Worcester’s Strawberry Festival.
Correction
- Vicky Klukkert
-
- Updated
