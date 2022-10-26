Basset Medical Center staff members, including nurses and a security guard were treated for smoke inhalation after an Oct. 17 fire. No patients were affected. Because of incorrect information provided to The Daily Star, that detail was incorrect in a front page story in our Oct. 21 newspaper.
