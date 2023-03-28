How streets are named in honor of someone was discussed at length at the Oneonta Common Council Quality of Life and Infrastructure Committee meeting held Monday, March 27.
Committee Chair David Rissberger, D-Third Ward, said in his 12 years as a member of the council they have only received one request to name a street in honor of someone.
Members of the public approached the committee a few months ago to place an honorary sign on Grant Street to honor Garth Stam. According to the SUNY Oneonta Hall of Fame website, Stam was the college’s men’s soccer coach for 28 years and led the team to undefeated seasons in 1971 and 1973.
During the Jan. 30, meeting, it was decided a policy needed to be created to answer questions from the public about criteria and fees associated with the sign.
Rissberger said he took information from some other cities' policies and came up with a draft policy. The committee discussed the policy and made changes to it during the meeting.
Mark Davies, D-Second Ward, had concerns about the number of streets that could be named in a given year. The draft policy said two people per ward per year could be recognized for 10 years. "I think we should cut that down," he said.
Other members agreed. It was decided to have one sign per year chosen by the Common Council after nominations were vetted.
Len Carson, R-Fifth Ward, suggested having a nomination deadline. He asked Director of Public Works Chris Yacobucci what month would be the best for nominations to be submitted by and Yacobucci answered, January.
Scott Harrington, R-Sixth Ward, said a committee should vet the nominees as he didn't want to be pressured to select one person over another.
The committee discussed an application fee of $100, which would be returned if the name was not chosen, and $300 for the sign. The application fee would go toward the fee for the sign.
It was decided to have Rissberger make changes and send the draft policy to City Attorney David Merzig for review.
The council also discussed parking changes on West End Avenue, Main Street closures for events, trash bin storage and traffic patterns on State and Hazel streets.
The committee agreed to move the no parking signs from the end of the first driveway along West End Avenue to the third driveway facing the traffic light. Director of Public Works Chris Yacobucci said when three or four school buses are lined up waiting for the light to change, it's a tight fit and it's hard for people turning onto the street. West End Avenue connects to Greater Plains Elementary School.
Carson said he spoke to the owner of the tax business at 368 Chestnut St. and the owner of 1 West End Ave., and both were in favor of the change. People using the tax service will park on West End Avenue, Yacobucci said.
Rissberger said he was also in favor of the change, however, he was concerned about speeding on West End Avenue and wondered if the speed limit for the school district could be extended.
City Administrator Greg Mattice and Yacobucci said it couldn't be extended, but Mattice said the state passed a law last year giving municipalities the right to lower the speed limit to 25 miles per hour after a study was completed.
Mattice announced several events that will close Main Street this year – Snommegang, which didn't happen, OH Fest, Memorial Day parade, Pride Fest, Hometown Fourth of July parade, basketball tournament, City of the Hills Festival, Halloween parade and trick or treat and the holiday parade. Mattice said a presentation about the basketball tournament, Pride Fest and City of the Hills Festival has been scheduled for the next council meeting. He said Pride Fest is new to Downtown and Community Arts Network of Oneonta is requesting a second day for its City of the Hills Festival.
Mattice said the city would like more feedback from the Downtown businesses about the festivals and will set up a survey for them to answer.
Davies said he was contacted by residents of his ward about trash bins stored in people's front yards and the traffic on Hazel and State streets.
Davies said he was asked by some of his constituents to have the city remind residents that trash bins are not allowed to be stored in front of the house unless trash is to be picked up that day.
Davies said he also received complaints about people using Hazel and State streets as a way to avoid East Street and had concerns about speeding near Bugbee Children's Center.
