ALBANY — The Hochul administration’s plan to shift hundreds of millions of dollars in federal Medicaid costs to counties will crimp the ability of county governments to deliver meals to seniors and jeopardize road repair projects, local government leaders say.
For the New York State Association of Counties, there is no battle with greater stakes this year than the fight to derail what they say is Gov Kathy Hochul’s plan to “intercept” federal funding for the program designed to provide health care services to low-income people.
Heading into the final weeks of the debate over the Hochul spending plan, NYSAC leaders are reminding members of the Assembly and Senate that Hochul’s plan will result in counties losing some $3 billion over the next four fiscal years.
“If this plan is allowed to take effect in April, it will blow a $625 million hole in the budgets of counties and New York City, putting services like road paving and Meals-on-Wheels at risk, and marking the beginning of the end of New York’s property tax cap,” said Clinton County Administrator Michael Zurlo, the president of NYSAC.
Medicaid spending represents the largest expense in a county’s budget. the state would assume what is known as the enhanced Federal Medicaid Assistance Percentage (eFMAP) savings achieved under the Affordable Care Act. That savings had been shared with local governments, and county leaders have been complaining since the budget was released Feb. 1 that they were caught off guard by Hochul’s plan.
NYSAC is not the only group with gripes about the proposal.
At a Feb. 28 budget hearing, Paul Brady, executive director of the New York Public Welfare Association, which represents county social services departments, said local services for children and families will be at risk for cuts if Medicaid costs are shifted to counties.
“Now is not the time to shift additional Medicaid costs onto counties—and we urge the Legislature to oppose the Executive’s effort to assume full eFMAP savings,” Brady told lawmakers at the forum.
Hochul defended her budget decisions Monday during a stop in Colonie, suggesting the shift should not cause a hardship for counties.
“We’ve examined the finances of counties throughout the state of New York, and they’re very healthy,” Hochul saidulu, according to a transcript released by her office.
“And you can hear this from the Comptroller as well,” she added. “So, they’re in a different position than they were in 2015 when the State absorbed the cost of Medicaid increases. State taxpayers are paying for Medicaid increases completely that were once picked up by the counties.”
Hochul went on to say the “extra” federal money to pay for Medicaid “should actually go to the entity that is picking up those costs, and that is the State.”
One upstate lawmaker who came from the ranks of county government, Assemblyman Billy Jones, D-Plattsburgh, said he sides with the counties in the budget battle.
“This is a very important issue for the counties, myself and some of my upstate colleagues,” Jones said. “We’re fighting to get this out of the budget and not have the state get these dollars that should go to the counties.”
Financial projections of what the Hochul proposal would cost counties represent a considerable sum.
David Bliss, chairman of the Otsego County Board of Representatives, said the Hochul proposal would blow a hole of at least $1.3 million in his county budget, or about 10% of the total county tax levy. Exactly what type of adjustments would have to be made to come up with a balanced county budget remains to be seen, he said.
“We know nobody wants you to go over the tax cap,” Bliss noted.
Under the tax cap law, local governments and school districts face limits on the annual growth of property taxes levied by local governments.
Hochul’s proposal is strongly opposed by Assembly GOP Leader Will Barclay, R-Pulaski.
Barclay argued there is “simply no rational reason” to force higher costs on counties.
“The direct result will be an increase in property tax hikes, and hardworking New Yorkers paying a little more – yet again,” Barclay said.
