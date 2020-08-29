Cooperstown Central School District Superintendent Bill Crankshaw said he wasn't looking to leave the district, but the opportunity to return to his alma mater was one he couldn't resist.
He announced Friday, Aug. 28, he will resign from his position to accept the role of superintendent at Greater Johnstown Central School.
The announcement was Thursday, Aug. 27, on the Greater Johnstown Central School District website. Cooperstown district officials announced Crankshaw’s coming resignation the following day.
“I was not planning on leaving Cooperstown at all,” Crankshaw told The Daily Star..
Crankshaw said he was contacted by the Hamilton-Fulton-Montgomery BOCES district superintendent, who said there was “quite a bit of support in the community” for him to take over as district leader.
“It’s an opportunity to be with my family after not being home for seven years,” Crankshaw said, noting that his mother, two brothers and his husband all live in Johnstown.
“I will certainly miss Cooperstown,” he said. “I’m very proud of my work here.”
Crankshaw highlighted among his accomplishments garnering support for a capital project, hiring “amazing staff” and being able to articulate the curriculum into a viable K-12 plan.
“I know what is being taught at any grade level at any given time,” he said. “We’re sticking with it and continuing to hone it.”
The Cooperstown Board of Education has already begun the search for an interim superintendent before Crankshaw’s scheduled departure Dec. 1.
“I’m certainly committed to the district in the meantime,” he said.
“While Dr. Crankshaw closes out his tenure here over the next several weeks, he — and, really, everyone at CCS — will continue to adapt in an already challenging time,” said Tim Hayes, president of the Cooperstown Board of Education. “As he told our staff on Thursday, there is still a great deal of good work to do prior to his departure and even more thereafter.”
“I’m really grateful to the Cooperstown community for putting the faith in me that they did,” Crankshaw said. “It’s a big responsibility to run a district in a community that cares so much about its education.”
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.