Delaware County Sheriff Craig DuMond said Thursday a man was ticketed for driving with a suspended license when he went to pick up a woman who had been arrested after a vehicle crash.
According to a media release, deputies responded on March 13 to a one-car accident with injuries on state Route 206, near Davis Road in the town of Walton. Deputies arrived on scene and found a vehicle had left the roadway and struck a tree.
The driver, Christine Falsetta, 41, of Sidney, was charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs, a misdemeanor; first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a felony; as well as unlicensed operation and moving from a lane unsafely.
Falsetta was issued tickets returnable to the town of Walton Court at a later date. She was released to Shawn Smith, 49, of Sidney. Police said a check of Smith’s driver’s license revealed that his license was suspended in New York.
Deputies then arrested Smith and issued him tickets for third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and failing to turn in his license to DMV, both misdemeanors; and unlicensed operation, a violation of the vehicle and traffic law. Smith was issued tickets and is scheduled to appear in the town of Walton Court at a later date.
