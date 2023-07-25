A multi-vehicle crash on state Route 28 sent three people to area hospitals Saturday.
New York State Police Troop C public information officer Aga Dembinska said via email that troopers from Oneonta responded at about 1:25 p.m. to Route 28 at the intersection of Knott’s Motel Road in Milford.
A preliminary investigation at the scene revealed that a Chevrolet Silverado truck with a pontoon boat in tow was parked on the west shoulder facing south on Route 28.
Two people, Jonathan S. Bashi, 44, of Brooklyn, and Robert M. Everett, 70, of Maryland, were outside of the vehicle adjusting the boat trailer.
Shirley K. Bennett, 77, of Milford, was traveling south in a Nissan Rogue compact SUV when she drifted out of her lane, striking the two people on the shoulder, the pontoon boat and the truck.
An airbag deployed in the SUV.
Bashi was treated at the scene by emergency medical responders from AMR and Milford EMS and then transported by a LifeNet helicopter to Albany Medical Center with a lower leg injury.
Albany Medical Center reported Bashi’s condition as fair on Monday.
Emergency medical technicians from Otsego County EMS provided medical care to Everett at the scene. He was transported to Bassett Medical Center in Cooperstown for treatment of upper body injuries.
Bennett was transported by Otsego County EMS to A.O. Fox Memorial Hospital in Oneonta with a complaint of pain.
Everett and Bennett were treated and released by Tuesday, Bassett Healthcare Network reported.
State troopers closed a portion of the road. One lane was open by 2:30 p.m.
No arrest was made on scene. Citations are not public information, according to Dembinska.
