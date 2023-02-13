A day in the life of a school superintendent can be complex and full of questions, but is always filled with wonder and amazement. At the end of the day you are rewarded with knowing you are doing your best to give staff and students all the best opportunities available to make the school a better place as well as the community.
Before becoming superintendent at Sidney Central School, I spent 10 years as junior-senior high school principal. One of the things I found the most enjoyment in was popping in and out of classrooms and seeing what our teachers were doing. Watching them interact with our students and using creative and innovative ways to teach was inspiring.
I’m proud to say that among the staff at Sidney are some of the most dedicated educators and mentors I’ve ever worked alongside. They think outside the box and offer so many different ways to demonstrate learning. I make an effort to visit classrooms on a regular basis. Sometimes the visits are quick, other times I get to see creative projects and presentations in full. It’s not just traditional learning, either. The hands-on, learning by doing approach we take is noticeable in what our students do.
There have been some highlights recently that reflect the educational opportunities our students are experiencing.
Two groups did an exceptional job with their Project Lead The Way, Engineering Design and Development class, capstone presentations. Their public speaking was spot-on and they presented to some of our community partners with engineers from The Raymond Corp., and Amphenol; a physician’s assistant from Bassett Healthcare, and a retired engineer from the village of Sidney, all who are mentors for the two student capstone groups.
One morning recently, I visited all 15 classrooms in grades kindergarten through second. The 30 minutes was spent seeing the amazing work being done for social and emotional learning. Students learned about emotions and one specific activity was writing sentences on how their pets made them feel. Second graders in Cheri Langstaff’s class shared with me the many positive emotions their pets brought them.
Sixth graders have been making use of whiteboard tables in their classrooms. The tables are key to increasing collaboration as students work within groups. We see and hear more student discussion, with each member of the group participating. Students have been engaged and excited to work and they persist through challenging learning. The tables give students visuals of the learning process, and it’s easy for them to erase and try again to solve problems. These strategies help to promote the learning by doing process.
High school students in Law and Government class continued the tradition of a mock trial. This event is a semester-long project where students learn about law, as well as both criminal and civil court cases. They also learn about the trial process. At the end of the semester, they have a trial in the high school auditorium. Students take on all parts of the trial, including lawyers, defendants, plaintiffs, and witnesses. As the trial progresses, students from different classes watch parts of it.
While I was principal, I served as judge for the event. That role has now been taken on by a different teacher, but I get to see the trial in a different light. It still gives me massive pride to see our students excelling in environments like this as the learning process gives them the ability to dive into a project like this and make it their own.
This is just a small taste of the amazing things going on at Sidney CSD. Every day I’m more and more proud of our students and staff and knowing how much they continually show #WarriorPRIDE.
Eben Bullock is superintendent at Sidney Central School.
