DA: Arrest error led to Peeping Tom's light sentence

Oneonta, NY (13820)

Today

A few showers this morning with numerous thunderstorms developing during the afternoon hours. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 62F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Showers likely along with a possible rumble of thunder early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 38F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.