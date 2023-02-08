A Schoharie County man pleased guilty to a felony charge of driving while his ability was impaired.
According to a media release from acting Delaware County District Attorney Shawn Smith, Clifton Kirk, 41, of Summit, appeared in Delaware County Court on Feb. 6 and pleaded guilty to driving while ability impaired by drugs, a class E felony.
Kirk is alleged to have driven in excess of the speed limit on I-88 in Sidney on Oct. 23, 2021. He was stopped by a state trooper and later indicted by a grand jury for the driving while impaired charge and first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, another class E felony, the release said.
Under terms of a plea bargain, Kirk is expected to be sentenced to five years of felony probation, and will be required to successfully complete the Delaware County Drug Treatment Court Program. The anticipated sentence will also require that hiss license be revoked for 12 months, and he will be ordered to pay a $1,000 fine, $300 surcharge, $125 crime victim fee and a $50 DNA fee.
