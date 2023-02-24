A Cherry Valley woman was convicted of grand larceny after a jury trial in Otsego County Court.
According to a media release from Otsego County District Attorney John Muehl, Tammy L. George, 55, was found guilty of fourth-degree grand larceny by a jury that deliberated for about 45 minutes on Thursday, Feb. 23.
It was alleged that George participated in the theft of $1,116.99 in merchandise on Nov. 7, 2021 at the Walmart Supercenter in Oneonta by pretending to have a heart attack at the customer service desk to create a diversion while her son stole a shopping cart "overflowing with goods," the release said.
George faces a term of as long as four years in state prison. Sentencing was scheduled for May 12.
