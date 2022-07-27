Kids got acquainted with agriculture Sunday, July 24 at the second annual Dairy Day, presented by the Rotary Club of Sidney and Cullman Child Development Center, also of Sidney.
The event, held at Sidney’s Keith Clark Park, was the third in the collaborators’ four-part Summer Series. According to a media release, the series, begun in 2021, is designed to “engage kids in curious, stimulating, educational, free, fun-filled activities.” The series is planned by a 12-person committee of Rotarians and chaired by series creator and Rotarian, Dr. William Roche.
Sunday’s event featured 21 farmers and organizations presenting butter and ice-cream making, cow crafts, milk and yogurt tasting, face painting, milking demonstrations, cookie decorating, calf meet-and-greets and more.
Roche said Dairy Day’s draw was evident, with 420 attendees.
“We more than doubled (attendance),” he said. “We had 145 (people) in the first 27 minutes and ran out of craft items that we counted 214 of. Last year, we had 140 (total). The key people believed in doing it — Cullman and Rotary — and who knows kids better than Cullman? We’ve already started working on next year … and we’re going to (expand) it and get kids interested in getting a focus on farms. There are other avenues to explore for education and fun, and that’s what started this — education and fun.”
“It’s grown into this amazing and beautiful (thing),” Sue Koza, Sidney Rotary president, said. “It’s awesome and people are saying, ‘I don’t know how you can do this for free.’ We’re very service oriented in Rotary, and this was an incredible opportunity to serve our community.”
In a June interview, Roche said the series is grant and club funded, with grants awarded through the Sidney Community Foundation and Sidney United Way.
Ag experts and attendees said they appreciated the groups’ efforts.
“I’m a dairy farmer, so it’s what I do on a daily basis, and I enjoy helping others and being a part of things,” Pecabo Scott, a 16-year-old Sidney Central School student and sentinel with the district’s Future Farmers of America, said. “(Dairy Day) really demonstrates what farmers do and the work that they do to help the community. People are saying it’s fun and enjoyable.”
Scott, a Masonville resident, said she volunteered at last year’s Dairy Day, snd said Sunday’s had “more people and more things.”
New Berlin residents Jennifer and Erich Luther, attending with their two small children, said Sunday marked their family’s first Summer Series event.
“It’s pretty good,” Jennifer said. “There are good activities for the kids to do.”
“I think any time you get the community to come together for a specific event and highlight people who would otherwise go unnoticed or underappreciated is a good thing,” Erich said. “Specifically for my kids, and a lot of kids here, they maybe don’t get to be around cows and livestock that often. In this area, it’s entirely possible that they could end up working in agriculture, so that early familiarity can help, and it just helps them be better-rounded people.”
Big Rig Day, the fourth event in the Summer Series, will take place Saturday, Aug. 6 at the Cullman Center at 90 West Road in Sidney. According to the media release, Big Rig Day will include “opportunities for parents and kids … to explore a wide variety of vehicles, (including) horses, antique cars, trucks of every size and purpose, large construction cranes and electric vehicles,” with kids allowed to climb into vehicles and ask questions of their operators.
For more information, find “Rotary Club of Sidney” or “Cullman Child Development Center” on Facebook.
