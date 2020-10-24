Dan Buttermann candidate questionnaire

Name: Dan Buttermann
Age: 36
Hometown and current residence: Oneonta
Party affiliation: Democrat
Political/professional background, accomplishments:
COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT AND LEADERSHIP
Oneonta City Schools Board of Education
Elected in 2014 and re-elected in 2017
Town of Oneonta Planning Board, served 2014-2015,
Opportunities for Otsego (Community Action Partnership) Board of Directors, 2016-Present, Develops solutions to alleviate poverty, promotes healthy lives and families
Co-Founder, TEDxOneonta, TEDxOneontaWomen, and the Upstate Leadership Conference, LLC, Leader of locally produced and organized TEDx event, Brought together more than 100 community members for this project
Hartwick College. Adjunct instructor for Business Administration, Faculty Wind Quintet - Clarinet
Otsego County Chamber of Commerce, Named among "20 under 40" in Otsego County, 2015, Leadership Otsego Class of 2014
Otsego Concert Association Board of Directors, 2014-Present, Publicity Manager and Concert Emcee
Member: American Federation of Musicians Local 443, Farm Bureau, NAACP Oneonta, President of Oneonta Rotary Club, Rotary International, Chambers of Commerce: Cazenovia, Oneida, Otsego, Richfield Springs
PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE
New York Central Mutual (NYCM), 2012 – Present, Casualty Claims Business Unit Manager
Government Employees Insurance Company (GEICO), 2006 - 2012: Chevy Chase, MD), Claims Supervisor (Arizona, Texas, and New York)
Armadilla Wax Works, 2000 - 2004: Prescott Valley, AZ, Hands-on experience in family-owned retail store management and production operations. Candles are 100% designed and crafted in the U.S. for wholesale and retail sales since 1971.
EDUCATION
Southern Methodist University, Cox School of Business: Dallas, TX (2010), Master of Business Administration, Concentration: Strategy and Entrepreneurship
The University of Arizona, School of Music: Tucson, AZ (2006), Bachelor of Music, Clarinet Performance
Otto Beisheim School of Management: Koblenz, Germany (May, 2010), MBA Summer Institute, Course: The Changing Environment of International Business in Europe
INSTITUTIONAL EXPERIENCE
Court Appointed Special Advocate - assigned to speak for abused and neglected children who have been placed in foster care.
Prison Entrepreneurship Program - supported inmates about to be released to build professional profiles to get jobs or start a business.
Anything else about you:
My wife and I are proud to be raising our three girls in the 121st Assembly District. My wife, Ana Gonzalez, is an accomplished musician and an Assistant Professor of Music at Hartwick College. I play the clarinet, and am a member of the American Federation of Musicians Local 443.
Why are you running?
I am running for my family and all the families in the 121st Assembly District. I have become known as an engaged, hands-on leader. From serving on the Oneonta City School Board to founding TEDxOneonta, I have put my education, experience, and community building skills to work in service to our community. We need an Assembly representative who can pass legislation and obtain necessary funding for our schools, infrastructure, and local economic development. I have created relationships and partnerships that transcend party lines and that give me the bipartisan support needed to best meet the needs of this constituency.
What is the biggest issue facing the state, why, and how would you address it?
Pre-COVID-19, I think the pressing issues were economic development, education funding, and the state budget deficit. We have lost nearly one million people in the last ten years, and in order to turn things around we need to address economic development differently. We also need to support our schools and towns equitably. There is too much disparity in the amount of support between school districts, and this makes it nearly impossible for smaller schools to provide an educational experience that matches the larger, better funded schools as they prepare students for success upon graduation.
Specifically how would you suggest the state balance the budget and take care of local needs?
In the near term, we will have to make strategic cuts with an eye to restoration when economic conditions improve. The COVID-19 pandemic has hurt the New York economy more than most states, and the recovery period will be much longer than the health crisis itself.
In the long term, we need to incentivize more families and businesses to stay in New York or to open new businesses here. We have lost nearly one million people in ten years, and with that loss goes a tremendous amount of economic activity and contribution to the revenue side of the budget. In order to turn that around, we must reimagine our economic development programs to give them the competitive edge against other states and invest in infrastructure, energy, housing, and transportation. A single bill or piece of legislation won’t correct this problem, but over time we can do it. My goal is to be a representative who can help move our state in the right direction and make sure our district is heard and benefits from the process.
With much of the power in the state in the hands of downstate Democrats, how will you be an effective representative for our region?
I have already made connections and received support from downstate Democrats such as Steve Polgar, an Oneonta native who is running for the Assembly’s 3rd District. He understands Upstate and will be an ally. We need to create positive and productive relationships with our counterparts from across the state, including downstate. In the community, I have created relationships and partnerships that transcend party lines and that will give me the bipartisan support needed to apply my knowledge and experience to generate not just positions on issues, but solutions. By creating these networks I will have support from both sides of the aisle from across the state to put those ideas into action in Albany.
What do you think of the powers given to Gov. Cuomo during the COVID pandemic?
The authority granted at the beginning of the pandemic was proper because the crisis was unfolding quickly and decisions had to be made rapidly to secure public health. Now that the infection rate is less than 1%, and we have increased testing capability, we can reopen safely but with caution. Now is the time for the legislature to take a greater role in the handling of this pandemic, especially the budget process. The projected gap over the next two years requires our representatives to be involved to help solve this issue. It should not be just the governor proposing budget solutions - I intend to represent our district to ensure we get our fair share.
How would you go about meeting the state’s energy needs (should we expand nuclear, renewable and/or fossil fuel use?)
Now is the time to go all in on renewable energy. It is a source of new economies and jobs with the added advantage of preserving and protecting our environment for future generations. We need to support transition of gas and coal plants to large scale solar and wind farm utilities and support funding for research and commercial development of renewable energy storage systems with a goal of large and small scale implementation.
This should include state aid for municipalities and school districts to add solar panels to municipal land and buildings.
For schools, aid can be included with roof replacement bids to include solar panels.
For municipalities, aid can be used to install solar and/or wind utilities on municipal land or on buildings as conditions allow.
The state should set incentives for large scale and cooperative purchases and implementation of energy savings systems, such as using electric buses as transportation solutions and extend energy-saving incentives for insulation in residential, municipal, and commercial buildings to reduce energy consumption and improve quality of life.
As an Assemblyperson, I would work to secure funding so the NYS benchmarks for a 2050 100% clean energy system can be realized and to increase incentives for home weatherization programs that reduce energy demand.
Anything you’d like to add?
My Republican opponent has referred to me as a pawn of the downstate Democrats, supportive of so-called “full term” abortion, letting criminals out of prison, and against the second amendment. None of this is true. My campaign is about building trust across the communities that make up the 121st. I have built positive relationships across the district through my community service projects, and through the public offices I have held. Both Democrats and Republicans have endorsed me. My campaign is focused on the challenges facing our district and not on flagrant mischaracterizations. I will point out where I think my opponent has failed our district, but I will not engage in useless fear-mongering. Ultimately, such tactics do not win a campaign, but just damage trust in elected officials and make it harder for us to work together to address the challenges ahead.
