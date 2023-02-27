Several local wrestlers competed in the State Wrestling Championships last weekend at MVP Arena in Albany.
Darren Florance of Bainbridge-Guilford/Afton/Harpursville won all four of his matches to capture the state championship in the 110-pound weight class in Division II. Joey Florance, meanwhile, nearly matched that feat, finishing second in the 118-pound class after going 3-1 over the weekend.
Unatego/Unadilla Valley had a pair of podium finishers in Caleb Cole and Wyatt Meade. Cole went 3-2 to finish fourth overall at 110 pounds while Meade won five of seven matches at 138 pounds to finish fifth.
Finishing in seventh at 172 pounds was Sidney’s Trevor Harrington, who went 3-2 in his matches.
Other local wrestlers who competed: Oneonta’s Mateo Goodhue (1-2 at 189 pounds), Sidney’s Lucas Demott (0-2 at 138), and Walton/Delhi’s Noah Sovocool (2-2 at 145).
INDOOR TRACK
The State Indoor Track and Field State Qualifiers were held on Saturday at Cornell, with a number of local athletes earning top honors.
Ethne Degan of Bainbridge-Guilford/Afton/Harpursville won the girls 1500 meter run and placed third in the 1000. Unadilla Valley’s Gracie Gorrell won the girls 300 meter run and Sidney’s Brayden Eastman-Willens was the champion in the boys shot put.
On the girls side, Eleanor Lees of Delhi earned a pair of top-three finishes, placing second in the 1000 and third in the 600. Sidney’s Dejah Taylor was third in both the 55 and 300 meter runs.
Other third-place finishes came from Delhi’s Gretel Hilson-Schneider (1500), Oneonta’s Simone Schuman (3000), Sidney’s Isabella Briggs (triple jump), and UV’s Jaiden Schrag (55 hurdles).
Earning second-place finishes in their respective relay events were the Sidney 1600 team and UV’s 800 squad.
For the boys, Julian Pruskowski of B-G/A/H was second in the triple jump while Delhi’s Vincent VanMaaren was second in the pole vault. Oneonta, meanwhile, placed third in the 3200 relay.
Full results of the meet can be found at ny.milesplit.com/meets.
The State Championships will be held on Saturday, March 4 at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex in Staten Island.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.