A Davenport man faces felony charges in connection with the death of a woman.
According to a State Police media release, troopers responded to a residence on Pine Cliff Circle in Davenport on Aug. 1 for a medical event involving Stephanie J. Valk, 47. Valk was transported to a local hospital for medical care and was pronounced deceased at the hospital on Aug. 3, police said.
Officers from the Bureau of Criminal Investigation arrested Justin T. Valk, 46, on Aug. 5 on charges of second-degree manslaughter, a class C felony; and criminally negligent homicide, a class E felony.
Troopers said an investigation into the death revealed that Justin Valk was aware that Stephanie Valk was suffering from the medical event and he inflicted additional physical harm as well as failed to call for medical assistance.
Justin Valk was arrested at his residence and processed at the State Police station in Oneonta. He was remanded to the Delaware County Jail on $30,000 cash bail or $75,000 bond, police said.
