BUCKNELL UNIVERSITY
Sam Lasher of Cobleskill was named to the spring semester dean’s list at Bucknell University in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania.
COLLEGE OF ST. ROSE
The following area students were named to the spring semester dean’s list at the College of St. Rose in Albany. Erin Garza of Roxbury, Alexa Hurlburt of Otego, Julia McCrea of Cooperstown, Thomas Odell of Maryland, Molli Opramolla of Treadwell, Jesse Valhos of Sharon Springs and Claire Warner of Westford.
MISERICORDIA UNIVERSITY
Dylan Carroll of Sidney and Hailey Colabelli of Norwich were named to the spring semester dean’s list at Misericordia University in Dallas, Pennsylvania.
SHENANDOAH UNIVERSITY
Alexandra Gue of Delhi and Maria Pomares of Norwich were named to the spring semester dean’s list at Shenandoah University in Winchester, Virginia.
IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY
Karl A. Graulich of Cobleskill was named to the spring semester dean’s at at Iowar State University in Ames, Iowa.
