ST. JOHN FISHER UNIVERSITY
Jessica Cocivi of Fly Creek was the named to the spring semester dean’s list at St. John Fisher University in Rochester.
HAMILTON COLLEGE
The following area students were named to the spring semester dean’s list at Hamilton College in Clinton. Mia Horvath of Cherry Valley, a rising junior majoring in sociology; and Piper Seamon of Cooperstown, a rising senior majoring in psychology.
HUDSON VALLEY COMMUNITY COLLEGE
The following area students were named to the spring semester president’s list at Hudson Valley Community College in Troy. Katie McConnell of West Winfield, Daeltun Lamb of Cooperstown and Kyle France of Cherry Valley.
Leah Goins of Worcester was named to the spring semester dean’s list at HVCC.
DOYLESTOWN UNIVERSITY
Lily Conroe of Worcester was named to the spring semester dean’s list at Delaware Valley University in Doylestown, Pennsylvania.
SUNY ONEONTA
The following area students were named to the spring semester provost’s list at SUNY Oneonta. Riley Bowen of Hartwick, Raynella Clarke of Richfield Springs, Faith Logue of Hartwick, Joseph Senchyshyn of Hartwick, and Camilla Tabor of Cooperstown.
The following area students were named to the spring semester dean’s list at SUNY Oneonta. Ayla Boggs of Sharon Springs, Zachary Brown of Fly Creek, Madison Clark of Richfield Springs, Ronica Clarke of Richfield Springs, Colin Gilbert of New Berlin, Ava Gockel of Prattsville, Katherine Kodz of Richfield Springs, Amanda Snyder of Fly Creek, Jacob Spoor of New Berlin, Gabriella Terrano of Schenevus, Emma Vanspanje of Cherry Valley, and Nicholas Zamelis of Cooperstown.
UNIVERSITY OF SCRANTON
John Lambert of Cooperstown was named to the spring semester dean’s list at the University of Scranton in Scranton, Pennsylvania, where he was a senior management major in the University’s Kania School of Management.
EMERSON COLLEGE
Kaitlin Curtis of Cooperstown was named to the spring semester dean’s list at Emerson College in Boston.
