PURCHASE COLLEGE
Cooperstown residents Abigail Cadwalader and Lydia Williams were named to the fall semester dean’s list at Purchase College.
ROCHESTER INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY
The following area students were named to the fall semester dean’s list at Rochester Institute of Technology. Jack Seeley of Cherry Valley, Theodore Ignatovsky of Cooperstown, Nathan Heavner of Cooperstown, Tulip Bailey of Cooperstown, Luca Gardner-Olesen of Hartwick, Derek Hochbrueckner of Hartwick, and Victoria Bullen of New Berlin.
EMERSON COLLEGE
Kaitlin Curtis of Cooperstown was named to the fall semester dean’s list at Emerson College in Boston.
UNIVERSITY AT HARTFORD
Riley Stevens of Milford was named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at the University at Hartford in Hartford, Connecticut, where he is in an accelerated 3-2 program for orthotics and prosthetics.
ITHACA COLLEGE
Grant Crowson of Fly Creek was named to the fall semester dean’s list at Ithaca College.
WESTERN NEW ENGLAND UNIVERSITY
Logan Palmer of West Winfield was named the president’s list for the fall semester at Western New England University in Springfield, Massachusetts where he is a sport management major.
SUNY OSWEGO
Grace Kelley of Worcester was named to the fall semester president’s list at SUNY Oswego and Andrew Oram and Zachary Sluyter, both of Richfield Springs, were named to the dean’s list.
PRESBYTERIAN COLLEGE
Sophia Boyle of Worcester was named to the fall semester dean’s list at Presbyterian College in Clinton, South Carolina.
COLLEGE OF SAINT ROSE
The following area students were named to the fall semester president’s list at the College of Saint Rose in Albany. Meghan Saggese of Laurens, Julia McCrea of Cooperstown, Morgan Zaengle of Worcester, and Jesse Valhos of Sharon Springs and Claire Warner of Westford was named to the dean’s list.
UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND
Makayla Gwinn of Cherry Valley was named to the fall semester dean’s list at the University of New England.
UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT
Molly Forbes and Gabrielle Woeppel, both of Cooperstown, were named to the fall semester dean’s list at the University of Vermont in Burlington, Vermont.
MIAMI UNIVERSITY
Reed Porter of Cooperstown was named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, where he is majoring in international studies.
IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY
Second year pre-industrial design major Leah Wyckoff of Schenevus was named to the fall semester dean’s list at Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa.
SIENA COLLEGE
Victor Gelfuso of Richfield Springs and Lindsay Perrillo of Worcester were named to the fall semester president’s list at Siena College in Loudonville and Victoria Graml of Richfield Springs, Melanie Osborn-Smith of West Winfield, Alexander Page of Laurens, Julia Tangorra of West Winfield, and Gregory Zuill of Schenevus were named to the dean’s list.
