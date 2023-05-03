Here we go again.
A battle is raging in Washington to determine whether or not to raise the debt ceiling.
Where Congress should be working together to solve a real problem that will impact the lives of Americans, those elected representatives have instead resorted to a public game of chicken.
Democrats want the debt limit raised with no strings attached and no negotiations and they, with the support of our president, are immovable in that regard.
Republicans, especially those on the right, see the impending debt default as an opportunity to hold the Senate hostage and make good on a few campaign promises. They are calling for steep spending cuts and won’t settle for anything less. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy warns, “Let me be clear: A no-strings-attached debt-limit increase cannot pass.”
We just want to see both sides stop playing games and do their job.
The bottom line is, the money has been spent. The debt already exists. Letting the country default on the debts Congress allowed in the first place doesn’t make the debt itself go away.
So, let’s get the debt ceiling raised. Anyone who disagrees that is the right course of action likely doesn’t understand the implications of not doing so.
If the debt limit is reached as expected by June 1, it will have a devastating impact on the financial security of millions of Americans, specifically, those individuals who receive checks from the government including Social Security recipients and members of our military.
Federally funded programs such as Medicaid, Medicare, SNAP, financial aid and school lunch programs would be negatively impacted. Our entire economy would be in trouble.
The debt ceiling has been raised 78 times since 1960 and we have never defaulted on our debt. The ceiling will be raised again. We know it and Congress knows it.
But that does lead us to the heart of the matter.
The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results.
So why are we, after going through this process 78 times, still operating with an annual deficit in the trillions of dollars?
The Congressional Budget Office expects another $20.3 trillion will be added to the national deficit by 2033.
Common sense suggests some real changes need to be made.
While our national debt presents a large-scale issue, a budget is a budget and the same logic applies to all regardless of size.
As with any budget, if we cannot pay our bills, expenses need to be cut or revenue needs to be increased. In this case, it has to be both.
For too long Congress’s spending has been out of control and it is an absolute imperative they reign it in and do it now.
And, for far too long, our country’s wealthiest citizens have skirted around paying billions of dollars in taxes and those include members of Congress.
The hypocrisy cannot be ignored.
According to ProPublica, a non-profit newsroom, despite the fact former Colorado Rep. Jared Polis’ net worth is estimated to be in the hundreds of millions, he paid no federal income taxes in 2013, 2014 and 2015. AXIOS Denver reports he managed to avoid paying federal taxes from 2001-2005 as well. From 2010-2018, his overall tax rate was just 8.2%.
Throughout his stint in Congress and in his current role as Governor of Colorado, Polis, has been an unlikely champion of lower taxes. We have a hunch as to why that is.
Polis, a Democrat, is just one glaring example of our elected officials voting in their own interests rather than the interest of our country. But, make no mistake, Republicans are just as guilty.
During Donald Trump’s presidency, the national debt rose by $7.8 trillion thanks in part to Republicans passing outrageous tax cuts for corporations and the rich in 2017.
The American public is frustrated and downright exhausted. The rhetoric being spewed by politicians as they duke it out may be good for their re-election campaigns but it is good for nothing else.
It is time both sides come to the table as adults and do some real work to cut spending, eliminate tax cuts for the super-rich, and put the future of the people they represent first.
And, if any shred of sanity is left in Washington, they should consider doing it before the debt ceiling is reached once again.
